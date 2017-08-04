Rafael Devers’ Home Run Causes Hilariously Awesome Green Monster Photo

Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run in the first inning Thursday night as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Chicago White Sox 9-5 at Fenway Park.

It was an opposite-field shot, further showcasing Devers’ power, and it marked just the third home run of the 20-year-old’s career. But other than that, no big deal, right?

We think that @Rafael_Devers has the hang of this baseball thing. 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/sOK1oT552d — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 4, 2017

Well, as it turns out, Devers’ homer also spawned a Photo of the Year candidate, as photographer Matt Stone captured a pretty awesome — and hilarious — image of fans going for the baseball atop the Green Monster.

Here, take a look.

Great shot of Sox fans going for Devers' homer by @StonePhotos pic.twitter.com/6bih5ZmmwA — Bill McIlwrath Jr. (@bwrath16) August 4, 2017

There’s so much going on in this photo, yet it appears to tell a story. And WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford uncovered that story be talking with the subjects involved (check it out here).

Maury Brown had perhaps the best description, likening the photo to a Norman Rockwell painting.

This is an absolute modern day Norman Rockwell painting. pic.twitter.com/SxYF6JRkof — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) August 4, 2017

There are bigger plays this season, but it’s hard to find a better photo to this point given the number of moving parts and some of the questions that remain unanswered.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images