Rafael Devers’ Home Run Causes Hilariously Awesome Green Monster Photo

Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run in the first inning Thursday night as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Chicago White Sox 9-5 at Fenway Park.
It was an opposite-field shot, further showcasing Devers’ power, and it marked just the third home run of the 20-year-old’s career. But other than that, no big deal, right?
Well, as it turns out, Devers’ homer also spawned a Photo of the Year candidate, as photographer Matt Stone captured a pretty awesome — and hilarious — image of fans going for the baseball atop the Green Monster.
Here, take a look.
There’s so much going on in this photo, yet it appears to tell a story. And WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford uncovered that story be talking with the subjects involved (check it out here).
Maury Brown had perhaps the best description, likening the photo to a Norman Rockwell painting.
There are bigger plays this season, but it’s hard to find a better photo to this point given the number of moving parts and some of the questions that remain unanswered.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
