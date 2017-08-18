Raiders’ Sean Smith Reportedly Arrested, Charged With Felony Assault

Sean Smith apparently had a troublesome Fourth of July.

The Oakland Raiders cornerback was arrested and charged with felony assault on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports, for an incident that involved his sister’s boyfriend on July 4.

Smith, according to TMZ Sports, could face up to seven years in jail if convicted after allegedly attacking his sister’s boyfriend in Pasadena, Calif.

But Smith will “fight the charge all the way through,” defense attorney Daniel Rosenberg told ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Smith, 30, is heading into his second season with the Raiders after starting his career with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images