Rally Cat Storms Field At Perfect Time For Yadier Molina, Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium thanks to a little help from a feline friend.

A cat stormed the field in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs and the Cardinals trailing 5-4. It caused a brief delay as a grounds crew member chased after the adorable kitten, which appeared to enter the field from somewhere along the third base line.

Once play resumed, it was obvious the cat brought the Cardinals some much-needed luck, as Yadier Molina launched a go-ahead grand slam on the first pitch he saw following the animal invasion.

Talk about perfect — or purr-fect? — timing for this rally cat to show its face, although the aforementioned grounds crew member was a little worse for the wear.