Rangers Sell Relief Pitcher Ernesto Frieri To Mariners For $1

The Seattle Mariners acquired some bullpen help Wednesday, and it cost them less than a cup of coffee, literally.

The Mariners bought reliever Ernesto Frieri from the Texas Rangers for $1, according to The Associated Press.

Frieri was signed by the Rangers on June 15 and went 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in six appearances before being demoted to Triple-A Round Rock.

The 32-year-old is 11-14 with 3.59 ERA in 304 career appearances. The right-hander recorded 73 saves from 2009-15 and could give the M’s another option out of the bullpen as the Major League Baseball season enters the home stretch.

Seattle assigned Frieri to Triple-A Tacoma, but he could see time with the big-league club come September.

