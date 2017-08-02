Ravens GM Defiantly Insists Owner Hasn’t Blocked Colin Kaepernick Signing

The Baltimore Ravens seem intent in making a mountain of the Colin Kaepernick molehill.

The Ravens, who desperately need quarterback depth, have hinted at signing the free agent quarterback. But ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Tuesday that while Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome support the move, team owner Steve Bisciotti is providing resistance.

Baltimore apparently caught wind of this report, and felt the need to respond via a formal statement from Newsome.

Statement on today’s report regarding Colin Kaepernick: pic.twitter.com/ubfpwVA35O — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 2, 2017

“We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision,” Newsome said in the statement. “Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move. Whoever is making those claims is wrong.”

Russini defended her report shortly after the Ravens released Newsome’s statement.

I reported they have met resistance not blocked more on NFL now on ESPN https://t.co/2ZJuunmgUg — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 2, 2017

Regardless of who is right and wrong here, an official statement regarding a quarterback who isn’t on their team seems a bit unnecessary for the Ravens. Kaepernick obviously isn’t just another free agent quarterback (for better or worse), but Baltimore has the right to either sign or not sign him, and statements like these only will open the club up to more public scrutiny, regardless of which path it takes.

