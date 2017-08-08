Real Madrid Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch UEFA Super Cup Online

Two of European soccer’s most popular and successful teams will square off Tuesday in Macedonia when 2016-17 Champions League winners Real Madrid take on 2016-17 Europa League winners Manchester United in the 2017 UEFA Super Cup.

Real Madrid has won this game in two of the last three seasons, defeating Sevilla on each occasion, including a 3-2 victory after extra time last year. Manchester United last played in the UEFA Super Cup in 2008, when it lost 2-1 to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 UEFA Super Cup online.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images