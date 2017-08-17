Red Sox Ceremonial First Pitch Misses Plate, Nails Photographer In Groin

Jordan Leandre’s story of overcoming Ewing’s sarcoma captured the hearts of Boston Red Sox fans when he was a kid, and when he returned to Fenway Park on Wednesday, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

But they weren’t tears of sadness.

Leandre actually has been a fixture at the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon after he wowed fans in 2007 by running the bases the day he was told he could walk again after needing a wheelchair while battling cancer. But he brought some comic relief to Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, as the ceremonial first pitch he threw missed former Red Sox infielder Mike Andrews and nailed Lawrence Eagle Tribune photographer Tony Capobianco right in the groin.

Greatest first pitch ever FIRE IT IN THERE pic.twitter.com/Ks9zjix3Kf — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 16, 2017

Leandre, who plays baseball at his high school, was cracking jokes about his gaffe on Twitter afterward.

To make matters worse, I'm a pitcher 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017

E-Rod struggling tonight, it's a shame they didn't leave me in. I was just getting warmed up — Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017

And most importantly, Capobianco overcame the pain. He also got an amazing photo out of it.

Laughter heals all wounds. Trust me…I tried — Tony Capobianco (@TonyCapobianco) August 17, 2017

I'm the one who got hit and I will never stop laughing at that video https://t.co/9lDHhbcnGO — Tony Capobianco (@TonyCapobianco) August 17, 2017

Feel free to caption this, America pic.twitter.com/ZUXdacFAXV — Tony Capobianco (@TonyCapobianco) August 17, 2017

But the best part might have been the reaction from the 1967 “Impossible Dream” Red Sox, who also were being honored at Wednesday’s game.

MUST WATCH! HILARIOUS!

Here's a great look at the 1967 #RedSox players reaction after Jordan Leandre hit @TonyCapobianco in groin.#wbz pic.twitter.com/oPmbHZ7jtU — Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) August 17, 2017

The Red Sox went on to beat the Cardinals 5-4 in a walk-off win, so overall, the game was pretty nuts.