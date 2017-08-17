Red Sox Ceremonial First Pitch Misses Plate, Nails Photographer In Groin

Jordan Leandre’s story of overcoming Ewing’s sarcoma captured the hearts of Boston Red Sox fans when he was a kid, and when he returned to Fenway Park on Wednesday, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.
But they weren’t tears of sadness.
Leandre actually has been a fixture at the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon after he wowed fans in 2007 by running the bases the day he was told he could walk again after needing a wheelchair while battling cancer. But he brought some comic relief to Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, as the ceremonial first pitch he threw missed former Red Sox infielder Mike Andrews and nailed Lawrence Eagle Tribune photographer Tony Capobianco right in the groin.
Leandre, who plays baseball at his high school, was cracking jokes about his gaffe on Twitter afterward.
And most importantly, Capobianco overcame the pain. He also got an amazing photo out of it.
But the best part might have been the reaction from the 1967 “Impossible Dream” Red Sox, who also were being honored at Wednesday’s game.
The Red Sox went on to beat the Cardinals 5-4 in a walk-off win, so overall, the game was pretty nuts.
