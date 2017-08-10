Red Sox Continue To Play Well, Extend Winning Streak To Eight Games

The Boston Red Sox have been on a roll.

Thanks to a dominant 8-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, the Red Sox have won eight consecutive games, and they’re getting it done in all facets of the game.

Boston is averaging 6.3 runs per game with a .299 batting average over that stretch, and it has received solid pitching from its rotation and bullpen, too, with a 3.04 team ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images