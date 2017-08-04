Friday Night Fenway

Red Sox Fans Share Their Favorite Players From 2007 World Series Team

by on Fri, Aug 4, 2017 at 7:35PM
Some Boston Red Sox legends recently returned to Fenway Park.

The Sox honored the 2007 World Series-winning team Sunday, and many key players from that squad were at Fenway for the festivities.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava was at Barrett’s Alehouse in West Bridgewater, Mass., for this week’s “Budweiser Fan Question of the Week.”

This week’s question: Who are your favorite players from the 2007 World Series team?

To hear what fans had to say, check out the video above from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

