Red Sox Have Big Shoes To Fill At Second Base With Dustin Pedroia Injured

It’s impossible to overstate just how important Dustin Pedroia is to the Boston Red Sox’s clubhouse, but the team will have to continue on without him for the time being.

The Red Sox second baseman, who had just come off the disabled list earlier this week, is headed back to the 10-day DL after playing one game due to more knee issues. And while Eduardo Nunez has been playing well ever since joining the Sox, losing Pedroia for any amount of time certainly isn’t ideal. Pedroia leads the team in batting average and OBP, and he’s also third in RBIs and OPS.

Hear more about the impact of losing Pedroia in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.