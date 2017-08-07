Red Sox Look To Stay Hot In Road Matchups Against Rays, Yankees

The Boston Red Sox are riding high as they hit the road for a five-game trip against a pair of division foes.

The Red Sox posted a 7-2 record on their latest homestand, capped off by a 6-3 win at Fenway Park to complete a four-game series sweep of the Chicago White Sox.

Boston is playing its best baseball at the right time, and it will need to keep it that way during the upcoming road trip. The Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays for a quick two-game series starting Tuesday, followed by a three-game set in New York against the Yankees.

And with the regular season nearing the home stretch, the next five games could have a major effect on the outcome of the American League East race.

To hear NESN’s Dennis Eckersley and Dave O’Brien recap the Red Sox’s successful homestand, as well as preview the upcoming road trip, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.