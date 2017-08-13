Red Sox Notes: Dustin Pedroia Doesn’t Blame Manny Machado For Balky Left Knee

The Boston Red Sox sent second baseman Dustin Pedroia to the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season due to left knee inflammation, but Pedroia doesn’t believe it has anything to do with an incident that occurred earlier this season.

During a game against the Baltimore Orioles on April 21, Pedroia was spiked during a late slide by O’s third baseman Manny Machado. The slide, of course, started some bad blood between the two teams, but the Sox second baseman isn’t blaming his balky knee on the slide from Machado.

“No, I mean I’ve played middle infield for a long time,” Pedroia told FOX’s Ken Rosenthal before Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees. “You know, it’s my job to hang in there on double plays, and try to be, my job is basically around second base, so there’s so many different incidents and things that have happened over my career, you know it’s baseball, one play is not the reason where I’m banged up.”

As for the prognosis for his knee, Pedroia says it could be a little while before he sees the field again.

“I don’t know, the doc kind of said that ‘you need to take some time and let things calm down,’ and you know, after that period he didn’t give me a time, he can’t look to the future,” Pedroia told Rosenthal. “You know, obviously, I’ll be in there as fast as I can and do whatever the team asks me to do.”

Pedroia recently came off the DL but only was able to play one game before heading back to the injured list.

Let’s take a look at more notes from Red Sox vs. Yankees.

— David Price threw for the second consecutive day Saturday. The left-hander threw from 120 feet and manager John Farrell liked the progress from his lefty.

“Two good work days back-to-back for him,” Farrell told reporters. “We will check and see how he is when he comes in tomorrow what the volume and the distance of throwing will be determined at that point.”

Price has been on the 10-day DL since July 28 with left elbow inflammation. His next step would be to throw off the mound during a bullpen session.

— Andrew Benintendi became the youngest Red Sox player to drive in six runs against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium since RBI became a stat in 1920. Benintendi went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs in the Red Sox’s 10-5 win Saturday.

