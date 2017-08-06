Red Sox Outfielder Chris Young Making Most Of Consistent Playing Time

Playing time is not guaranteed for Boston Red Sox outfielder Chris Young.

Young has taken on the utility role for the Red Sox this season behind the team’s trio of star outfielders in Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts.

But due to matchups and rest of other players, Young started his third consecutive game Sunday and he certainly made it count. The 12-year MLB veteran went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs to help the Red Sox complete a four-game series sweep over the Chicago White Sox with a 6-3 win.

After the game, Young explained how he stays prepared for when his name is called, and also expressed the benefit of getting consistent playing time. You can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images