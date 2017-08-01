Red Sox Place Dustin Pedroia On 10-Day DL, Addison Reed Added To Roster

Addison Reed officially is on Boston’s 25-man roster, but Red Sox fans won’t like the corresponding move.

Dustin Pedroia has dealt with a nagging knee injury for some time now, and the Red Sox made the decision to place the second baseman on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to July 29, ahead of the team’s game against the Cleveland Indians. Red Sox manager John Farrell said Monday that there was no structural damage and that the team doesn’t expect Pedroia to miss much time, but it still comes as a blow to Boston’s struggling offense.

Pedroia has batted .348 with a .934 OPS in 27 games since June 26 and has hit four home runs in his last 17 games. The 33-year-old’s .307 average also is the best on the team, and his .997 fielding percentage — he has only one error this season — is the best among major league second basemen.

Recently acquired utility man Eduardo Nunez likely will see more reps at second in Pedroia’s absence.

As for Reed, the Red Sox acquired the right-handed reliever at Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline in exchange for three prospects. The 28-year-old posted a 2.57 ERA and converted 19 of 21 save opportunities with the New York Mets in the first half of the season. Reed also is 13-for-13 in save opportunities with a 1.54 ERA in 22 outings since May 29.

