Red Sox Roster Moves: Matt Barnes Placed On DL; Hector Velazquez Recalled

Matt Barnes looks set to blow past the career-high 66 2/3 innings he logged last season, but he’s going to get a breather over the next week and a half.

The Red Sox on Tuesday placed the right-handed relief pitcher on the 10-day disabled list with a low back strain. The club recalled right-hander Hector Velazquez in a corresponding move.

Barnes is having the best season of his young career, but he’s hit a bit of a wall lately. He’s allowed four earned runs in his last eight innings pitched, giving up eight hits and walking three in his five most recent outings. Barnes came on in the eighth inning Monday night looking to hold a one-run lead and proceeded to walk the lead-off batter and allow a single before manager John Farrell pulled him. Boston went on to lose 5-4.

Barnes also has been much worse on the road than at Fenway Park, with a 5.53 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 19 walks in 29 appearances. Coincidentally (perhaps), the Red Sox play 10 of their next 13 games on the road.

Velazquez will be making his fourth tour of duty with the big league club. He’s primarily been used as a starter in Pawtucket, but two of his four outings at the major league level came out of the bullpen.

