Red Sox Ruthlessly Troll Yankees On Twitter Following Series Win

The Boston Red Sox took two out of three games from the New York Yankees in their weekend series at Fenway Park, and after Sunday’s 5-1 win the team decided to rub some salt in their division rivals’ wound.

If you remember, the Yankees trolled the Red Sox with a series of clever tweets back in June after they took two out of three in convincing fashion, including this play on the Red Sox’s “Win. Dance. Repeat.” slogan.

And the Red Sox didn’t forget that, as they struck back Sunday by amending that tweet.

The Yankees probably regret that initial troll job, as they are 32-34 since the tweet was sent, while the Red Sox are 37-25 and have claimed a five-game lead in the American League East.

You can’t run from karma.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images