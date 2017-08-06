Red Sox Send Doug Fister To Mound To Secure Series Sweep Vs. White Sox

The Boston Red Sox have won five straight games, including three in a row against the lowly Chicago White Sox.

The Red Sox will go for the series sweep Sunday when they send Doug Fister to the mound against Mike Pelfrey. Fister is coming off his best start in a Red Sox uniform when he allowed two runs in 7 2/3 innings in a 6-2 win over the Clevland Indians.

To hear NESN’s Jim Rice and Lenny DiNardo break down the keys to Fister’s start, check out the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images