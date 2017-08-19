Red Sox Starter Drew Pomeranz Exits Game Vs. Yankees With Back Spasms

Drew Pomeranz was off to great start in his outing Friday night against the New York Yankees, but the Boston Red Sox starter’s night ended early due to back spasms.

After tossing three scoreless innings, Pomeranz came out for the fourth but appeared to be bothered during his warm-up pitches. The left-hander would stay on for one batter in the inning, but was pulled after the spasms began to flare up.

This appears to be the pitch where Drew Pomeranz injured himself pic.twitter.com/UCsW1NPkkc — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) August 19, 2017

However, it doesn’t appear to be too serious of an ailment for Pomeranz, which certainly is good news for the Red Sox.

Pomeranz did not go right into the clubhouse, which is usually what happens if something is really wrong. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 19, 2017

Brandon Workman entered the game for Boston following Pomeranz’s injury.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images