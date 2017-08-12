Red Sox Turn To Drew Pomeranz, Chris Sale In Final Two Games Of Yankees Series

Friday night’s game didn’t go the Boston Red Sox’s way from the eighth inning on, but there’s still some good news for them on the horizon for this weekend’s series against the New York Yankees.

The Sox will look to rebound with their two best starting pitchers so far this year on the mound for the final two contests in New York, beginning with Drew Pomeranz on Saturday afternoon. Then Chris Sale will close things out in the series finale Sunday night.

To hear more about how Boston plans to overcome Friday’s disappointing loss, watch the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images