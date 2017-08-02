Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineup: Andrew Benintendi Returns To Reshuffled Order

Can the Boston Red Sox deliver an encore?

The Red Sox notched one of their best wins of the season Tuesday, walking off against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. But they’ll get right back to work Wednesday night, rolling out a slightly tinkered lineup for the teams’ series finale.

Andrew Benintendi returns to Boston’s lineup batting second and playing left field after sitting out the previous two games. Rookie third baseman Rafael Devers, meanwhile, jumps up to fifth in the order, the highest he’s hit since making his major league debut on July 24.

Devers takes the lineup spot of the slumping Jackie Bradley Jr., who is batting ninth Wednesday as he tries to break out of an 0-for-11 funk. Bradley has done well in the No. 9 hole in the past; he has 17 home runs and 92 RBIs in 173 games started at the bottom of the order.

Christian Vazquez, the hero of Tuesday night, is back behind the dish catching Red Sox starter Rick Porcello, who will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak. The right-hander has a 2.79 ERA over those four appearances but has received virtually no run support.

The Indians will counter with right-hander Trevor Bauer, who has won his last two starts.

Here are the complete lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Indians game.

RED SOX (59-49)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-14, 4.55 ERA)

INDIANS (57-48)

Bradley Zimmer, CF

Francisco Lindor, SS

Michael Brantley, LF

Jose Ramirez, 2B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Carlos Santana, 1B

Brandon Guyer, RF

Roberto Perez, C

Giovanny Urshela, 3B

Trevor Bauer, RHP (9-8, 5.25 ERA)

