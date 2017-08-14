Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineup: Doug Fister Starts, Hanley Ramirez Sits

The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians will make up their Aug. 2 contest on Monday night at Fenway Park.

Boston will give the ball to Doug Fister, who has logged back-to-back wins after starting 0-5 in a Red Sox uniform. In fact, Fister’s best start this season came against the Indians on July 31. The right-hander tossed 7 2/3 innings in which he allowed just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

Fister will be opposed by Indians starter Trevor Bauer, who has pitched very strong of late. The 26-year-old has only allowed one run in each of his last three starts and pitched at least seven innings in each of those outings. Bauer will be looking to notch his 11th victory of the season and extend Cleveland’s winning streak to four games.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Red Sox, who picked up an exciting 3-2 win in New York over the Yankees in 10 innings Sunday night. Boston’s heroes from Sunday, Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers, will stay in the lineup and resume their usual left field and third base duties, respectively. Conversely, Mitch Moreland and Christian Vazquez, who were both out of Sunday’s lineup to start, will be back in action at first base and catcher, respectively.

Here are the complete lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Indians game.

RED SOX (67-50)

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Doug Fister, RHP (2-5, 3.08 ERA)

INDIANS (63-52)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Jay Bruce, RF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Bradley Zimmer, CF

Abraham Almonte, LF

Roberto Perez, C

Trevor Bauer, RHP (10-8, 4.79 ERA)

