Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineup: Eduardo Nunez Returns To Leadoff Spot For Boston

Two of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball will clash in a four-game series at Progressive Field starting Monday in what could be a playoff preview.

The Boston Red Sox are 13-3 in August and have built a five-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Indians are coming off an 11-game road trip that saw them go 8-3 and extend their lead in the AL Central to five games over the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Sox will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill for Game 1 of the series. The left-hander is continuing to get his feel back after returning from a dislocated right kneecap that had him sidelined for more than a month. Rodriguez is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA in his last seven starts, but he hasn’t faced the Indians since 2015.

Rodriguez will be opposed by right-hander Mike Clevinger, who was hit hard by the Sox on July 31 when he allowed five runs in three innings of work in a 6-2 Red Sox win.

Manager John Farrell has slotted Eduardo Nunez back in the leadoff spot after giving him the day off Sunday. Rookie third baseman Rafael Devers remains in the No. 5 spot in the order, while Hanley Ramirez will hit cleanup as the designated hitter.

Here are the complete lineups for Monday’s Red Sox vs. Indians game.

RED SOX (71-52)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-3, 3.97 ERA)

INDIANS (68-54)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Austin Jackson, CF

Jose Ramirez, 2B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Jay Bruce, RF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Brandon Guyer, LF

Roberto Perez, C

Giovanny Urshela, 3B

Mike Clevinger, RHP (6-5, 3.75 ERA)

