Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineup: Hanley Ramirez, Xander Bogaerts Sit For Boston

The Boston Red Sox have had a flair for the dramatic lately.

Boston has won two of their last three games in walk-off fashion, the latest coming courtesy of a Mitch Moreland walk-off home run that gave the Red Sox a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

The Sox have won four consecutive games and will look to keep the good times rolling when they send Drew Pomeranz to the hill Saturday night.

Pomeranz has won a career-high four straight decisions and has not lost a game since June 11. The left-hander will be opposed by White Sox right-hander James Shields, who has not won in his last five outings.

Red Sox manager John Farrell has elected to go with a different lineup for Saturday’s game at Fenway Park, as Hanley Ramirez, who left Friday’s win with left oblique soreness, and Xander Bogaerts will begin the game on the bench.

Eduardo Nunez, who has been playing second for the injured Dustin Pedroia, will shift to shortstop and hit fourth, while Brock Holt will bat in the No. 2 hole and play second base.

Chris Young will occupy the designated hitter spot and hit sixth behind rookie third baseman Rafael Devers.

Here are the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. White Sox game.

RED SOX (61-49)

Mookie Betts, RF

Brock Holt, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Eduardo Nunez, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Chris Young, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (10-4, 3.46 ERA)

WHITE SOX (41-66)

Tim Anderson, SS

Tyler Saladino, 3B

Jose Abreu, 1B

Kevan Smith, C

Leury Garcia, RF

Yoan Moncada, 2B

Nicky Delmonico, LF

Adam Engel, CF

Alen Hanson, DH

James Shields, RHP (2-3, 6.19 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images