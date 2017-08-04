Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineup: Mitch Moreland Takes Seat; Hanley Ramirez Plays First

The Boston Red Sox are looking to stretch their win streak to four games when they face the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of their four-game series at Fenway Park on Friday.

After a 9-5 win in the series opener, the Red Sox made only one change to their lineup, giving Mitch Moreland the night off against White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon. Hanley Ramirez will play first base in Moreland’s stead and bat cleanup, while Chris Young will slide into the designated hitter spot and bat seventh. Notably, Andrew Benintendi, who often sits against southpaws, will remain in left field and bat second.

Boston has a left-hander of its own on the mound in Eduardo Rodriguez, who’ll be looking to turn the page on a rough July after coming off the disabled list with a knee injury. The 24-year-old failed to get out of the sixth inning in all three of those starts and gave up nine walks over just 14 2/3 innings. Chicago’s lineup Friday has batted a collective .212 since July, so Rodriguez will have a chance to bounce back.

Here are the lineups for Friday’s 7:10 p.m. ET matchup.

RED SOX (60-49)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Eduardo Nuñez, 2B

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Chris Young, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (1-4, 5.23 ERA)

WHITE SOX (41-65)

Tim Anderson, SS

Tyler Saladino, DH

Jose Abreu, 1B

Kevan Smith, C

Leury Garcia, RF

Yoan Moncada, 2B

Nicky Delmonico, LF

Adam Engel, CF

Yolmer Sanchez, 3B

Carlos Rodon, LHP (4-3, 4.16)

