Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineup: Mookie Betts Rests As Boston Eyes Sweep

The Boston Red Sox are intent on busting out the brooms Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox, winners of five consecutive games, will look to complete a series sweep of the Chicago White Sox in the finale of a four-game set.

They’ll take the field without All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts, as he and designated hitter Hanley Ramirez are out of Boston’s lineup Sunday. Ramirez is day-to-day with a sore oblique. Chris Young will man right field and bat fourth, while Brock Holt will bat lead-off in Betts’ stead.

Xander Bogaerts returns to the lineup batting sixth after sitting out Saturday’s 4-1 win, while Sandy Leon will bat ninth and do the catching for Red Sox starter Doug Fister.

Fister is coming off his best start in a Red Sox uniform, a 7 2/3-inning effort against the Cleveland Indians. The right-hander has seen plenty of the White Sox dating to his days in the American League Central with the Detroit Tigers; he owns a 3-5 record and 4.19 ERA in 11 career starts against Chicago.

The White Sox will counter with right-hander Mike Pelfrey, who has lost his last four decisions.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday’s contest.

RED SOX (62-49)

Brock Holt, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Chris Young, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Doug Fister, RHP (1-5, 5.18 ERA)

WHITE SOX (41-67)

Leury Garcia, CF

Yoan Moncada, 2B

Jose Abreu, 1B

Nicky Delmonico, LF

Matt Davidson, DH

Yolmer Sanchez, 3B

Tim Anderson, SS

Omar Narvaez, C

Alen Hanson, RF

Mike Pelfrey, RHP (3-9, 5.04 ERA)

