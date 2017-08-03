Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineup: Rick Porcello Starts In Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox kick off a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox with a Thursday night matchup at Fenway Park.

Rick Porcello gets the ball for Boston looking to bounce back from his recent slide. The right-hander has allowed three runs or less in five of his last seven starts, but he only picked up the win in one of those outings. The White Sox have struggled to do damage to the scoreboard of late, though, scoring three runs or less in eight of their last 12 games.

Chicago will counter with Miguel Gonzalez, who’s allowed three runs or less in his last three outings, including a 7 1/3-inning performance against the Chicago Cubs in which he only allowed one run. Gonzalez has struggled on the road, though, as he currently owns a 5.30 ERA away from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Thursday night will be a homecoming of sorts for one White Sox player, as Yoan Moncada will play his first game at Fenway after being dealt to Chicago in December as part of the Chris Sale trade. Moncada will be one of several promising young players featured in this series, including Rafael Devers, who has been moved up to the No. 5 hole in Boston’s batting order amid his hot start in the big leagues.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-White Sox game.

RED SOX (59-49)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-14, 4.55 ERA)

WHITE SOX (41-64)

Avisail Garcia, RF

Yolmer Sanchez, DH

Jose Abreu, 1B

Yoan Moncada, 2B

Nicky Delmonico, LF

Tyler Saladino, 3B

Tim Anderson, SS

Omar Narvaez, C

Adam Engel, CF

Miguel Gonzalz, RHP (5-9, 4.59 ERA)

