Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Chris Sale, CC Sabathia Set To Duel At Fenway Park

On Saturday, the Boston Red Sox will try to do something they haven’t done all season — score off CC Sabathia.

The New York Yankees left-hander is 2-0 this season against the Red Sox and hasn’t allowed a run in 14 innings. He will make his first start since coming off the 10-day disabled list with pain in his surgically repaired right knee when the Yankees and Red Sox do battle at Fenway Park.

Boston will counter with ace Chris Sale, who has been dominant against the Yankees this season despite not having a win to show for it. Sale is 0-1 with a 1.19 ERA against New York this season and is 4-2 with a 1.18 ERA in 13 career outings vs. the “Bronx Bombers.”

The Red Sox notched a come-from-behind victory Friday night, thanks to a two-run single from Mitch Moreland and a solid performance from Addison Reed out of the bullpen. Boston extended its lead in the American League East to five games and will look to put another nail in the Yankees’ coffin Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Manager John Farrell has elected to go with a right-hand heavy lineup to combat Sabathia, as Hanley Ramirez will play first base and bat cleanup, which allows Chris Young to slot into the No. 5 hole as the designated hitter.

The red-hot Rafael Devers will bat seventh and man the hot corner.

Here are the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Yankees lineup.

RED SOX (70-51)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Chris Young, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (14-4, 2.51 ERA)

YANKEES (65-56)

Brett Garnder, LF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Chase Headley, 1B

Didi Gregorius, SS

Todd Frazier, 3B

Tyler Austin, DH

Ronald Torreyes, 2B

C.C. Sabathia, LHP (9-5, 4.05 ERA)

