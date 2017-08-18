Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Drew Pomeranz Starts In Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox open up a three-game series against the New York Yankees with a Friday night matchup at Fenway Park.

The division rivals battled in a three-game set last weekend, as well, with the Red Sox taking two of the three contests at Yankee Stadium, which has helped Boston take a four-game lead atop the American League East standings.

The Sox will turn to Drew Pomeranz in the series opener. The left-hander was strong in his last outing against New York, tossing 6 2/3 innings in which he allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts to pick up his 12th win of the season.

Pomeranz will be opposed by Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery, who impressed last Sunday night against Boston. The young lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings in which he only allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts. Montgomery was not featured in the decision, though, as the Red Sox topped the Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings.

Boston will feature its typical lineup used against left-handed starters. Mitch Moreland will have the night off, while Hanley Ramirez slides over to first base and Chris Young takes on the designated hitter duties. Christian Vazquez will do the catching for Pomeranz and bat eighth.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees game.

RED SOX (69-51)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Chris Young, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (12-4, 3.39)

YANKEES (65-55)

Brett Gardner, LF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Gary Sanchez, DH

Didi Gregorius, SS

Chase Headley, 1B

Todd Frazier, 3B

Ronald Torreyes, 2B

Austin Romine, C

Jordan Montgomery, LHP (7-6, 3.94 ERA)

