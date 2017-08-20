Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Rick Porcello Opposes Sonny Gray In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees welcome a new member to their rivalry Sunday.

Right-hander Sonny Gray, whom the Yankees acquired ahead of Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline, will make his first start against the Red Sox in a Yankee uniform in Sunday’s series finale at Fenway Park. Gray hasn’t had much success against Boston in his career (1-2 with a 5.16 ERA in four starts), but the Bronx Bombers will be counting on him to pitch like an ace as they hope to narrow the Red Sox’s four-game lead in the American League East.

Boston will counter with right-hander Rick Porcello, who has won three consecutive starts and sports a 3.61 ERA of his last seven outings.

Eduardo Nunez gets the day off for the Red Sox, as Brock Holt will play second and bat leadoff in the rubber match of the three-game set. Mitch Moreland returns to action at first base batting seventh after sitting out Saturday’s 4-3 loss, while Hanley Ramirez slides back into the designated hitter spot batting fourth.

Rookie third baseman Rafael Devers, who made history Saturday with yet another home run, bumps up to fifth in Boston’s lineup.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Yankees matchup.

RED SOX (70-52)

Brock Holt, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (7-14, 4.59 ERA)

YANKEES (66-56)

Brett Gardner, LF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Didi Gregorius, SS

Gary Sanchez, C

Chase Headley, 1B

Todd Frazier, 3B

Tyler Austin, DH

Ronald Torreyes, 2B

Sonny Gray, RHP (7-7, 3.37 ERA)

