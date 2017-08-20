Red Sox Wrap: CC Sabathia Baffles Boston’s Bats In 4-3 Yankees Win

The Boston Red Sox dug themselves an early hole Saturday night, and this time they were unable to find any comeback magic against the New York Yankees.

New York took a three-run lead in the second inning and the Red Sox’s comeback against CC Sabathia and the Yankees’ bullpen fell short, as the “Bronx Bombers” took Game 2 of the weekend series 4-3 at Fenway Park.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale’s stuff wasn’t as sharp as it normally is, and Sabathia continued to mow down the Red Sox’s lineup, as he now is 3-0 with 0.90 ERA against Boston this season.

The Red Sox fell to 70-52 with the loss, while the Yankees improved to 66-56.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.

The Red Sox only have scored two runs off Sabathia in 20 innings this season, as they were unable to do much against the Yankees lefty Saturday.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

David Robertson struck out Xander Bogaerts with the bases loaded in the eighth inning.

The Red Sox wouldn’t threaten again against the Yankees’ bullpen.

ON THE BUMP

— Sale had torched the Yankees in three previous starts, but the left-hander made two big mistakes that cost him Saturday,

The Yankees got to the Red Sox ace in the second when Tyler Austin launched a three-run home run over the Green Monster.

Sale didn’t have his normal dominant stuff but the left-hander was able to battle and keep New York at bay until the sixth inning. The left-hander was one out away from his first 1-2-3 inning of his outing, but Todd Frazier golfed a fastball onto the Green Monster for a solo home run, extending the Yankees’ lead to two.

The lefty was lifted after the seventh inning, having surrendered four runs on seven hits while striking out nine and walking one.

— Matt Barnes recorded a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Heath Hembree gave up a double in 1/3 of an inning.

— Robby Scott came in with a runner on third and one out. He got Brett Gardner to hit a groundball to Rafael Devers, who quickly fired home to get the runner for the second out of the inning.

— Joe Kelly struck out Aaron Judge to end the ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Sabathia had shut out the Red Sox this season, but Boston finally broke through in the fifth. Bogaerts got on base with a walk and Devers followed with a single to give the Sox runners at the corners with one out. Sandy Leon drove in Bogaerts with a groundout to second, and Jackie Bradley Jr. plated Devers with an RBI single to left to trim New York’s lead to one.

— Devers continued his torrid pace in the seventh when he smoked an Adam Warren fastball into the bullpen seats for a solo home. The rookie phenom’s eighth home run of the year cut New York’s lead to one. He went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored.

— Boston loaded the bases in the eighth but Bogaerts struck out on three pitches to end the frame.

— Mookie Betts went 1-for-4 with a double.

— Bradley went 2-for-3 (UPDATE) with two singles.

— Hanley Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a single.

— Andrew Benintendi, Eduardo Nunez, Chris Young, Bogaerts and Leon all went hitless for Boston.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Is this good?

Devers is 10-for-23 (.435) with two homers now against lefties. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 20, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will conclude their series with the Yankees on Sunday afternoon. Rick Porcello will take the mound for Boston and will be opposed by Sonny Gray. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.

