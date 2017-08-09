Red Sox Wrap: Chris Sale Dominates In Boston’s 2-0 Road Win Vs. Rays

When Chris Sale pitches, sometimes all you need is one run.

And that was exactly the case for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Sox’s bats had problems knocking in runs, but Sale was his dominant self in a 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. It was the Red Sox’s seventh win in a row.

Boston improved to 64-49 with the win, while Tampa Bay dropped to 58-56.

Here’s how this one went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Sale.

What else could it be after his impressive performance against the Rays?

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Craig Kimbrel earned the save in the ninth inning.

ON THE BUMP

— Sale, per usual, was pretty impressive for the Red Sox.

The left-hander was perfect with one out in the fourth inning before an Eduardo Nunez throwing error, and he didn’t allow a hit until Wilson Ramos’ single in the fifth. Other than that, he was pretty close to perfect throughout the night.

Sale topped 10 strikeouts for the 15th time this season, which tied him for second-most in team history with Pedro Martinez, who also had 15 during 200. Martinez also has the Sox record with 19 during his unforgettable 1999 campaign.

Most 10-strikeout games in a season, Red Sox history:

Pedro Martinez – 19 (1999)

Pedro Martinez – 15 (2000)

Chris Sale – 15 (2017) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 9, 2017

Sale allowed only two hits with one walk while striking out 13 over eight innings.

— Kimbrel struck out the side in a dominant 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a Devers RBI groundout, which knocked in Dustin Pedroia.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. provided some insurance with an RBI single in the top of the ninth, which made it 2-0 Boston. Bradley went 2-for-4.

— Eduardo Nunez had another big night at the plate, going 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot.

— Andrew Benintendi (2-for-4) and Xander Bogaerts (3-for-4) both had multiple hits, while Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland each had one.

TWEET OF THE DAY

This fan approves of the way the Sox are playing.

.@EduardoNunez15 leads us off as we look to win our SEVENTH in a row! Play ball! #RedSox pic.twitter.com/LV63UWMfz9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 8, 2017

UP NEXT

Boston will finish its short two-game American League East series against Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Right-hander Rick Porcello is scheduled to take the mound for the Sox opposite Rays righty Jake Odorizzi. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images