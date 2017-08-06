Red Sox Wrap: Chris Young Powers 6-3 Win Over White Sox To Complete Sweep

The Boston Red Sox probably wouldn’t mind playing the rest of their games at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox continued their torrid stretch at home Sunday afternoon, defeating the Chicago White Sox 6-3 to complete a four-game series sweep and finish their nine-game homestand with a 7-2 record.

Chris Young carried the offensive load for Boston, racking up five RBIs on a pair of home runs and a double, while Doug Fister put forth another strong appearance on the mound to help the Red Sox win their sixth consecutive game.

Boston moves to 63-49 with the victory and maintains its three-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East.

Here’s how this one went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Monster.

Young and the Red Sox made extensive use of the Green Monster on Sunday, as all six of the team’s RBIs came on balls hit onto or over the famed left field wall.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Young crushed his second homer of the game to left field.

The designated hitter’s three-run shot broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning, giving Fister and the Red Sox’s bullpen all the cushion they needed.

ON THE BUMP

— Fister delivered his second straight quality start, giving up three runs over 6 1/3 innings while striking out a season-high seven batters.

The right-hander’s outing started ominously, as the White Sox pushed across three runs in the first inning on four consecutive hits. But Chicago wouldn’t score off Fister again. The quick-working veteran motored through the next five-plus frames, allowing just four of the next 18 White Sox batters to reach base.

Fister issued no walks and needed just 87 pitches to work into the seventh inning, where he was replaced by Addison Reed after striking out Alen Hanson for his seventh K.

Fister (2-5) now has won two consecutive decisions after starting 0-5 in a Red Sox uniform.

— Reed retired the next two Chicago batters in the seventh to close the book on Fister.

— Matt Barnes struck out two while retiring the side during a tidy eighth inning.

— Craig Kimbrel allowed a single but tallied two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 27th save.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Eduardo Nunez and Young continued the Red Sox’s power surge in the first inning, each launching solo home runs to give Boston an early 2-0 lead.

Nunez now has four home runs in his first nine games with his new club.

— Young smacked an RBI double off the Green Monster in the third inning that plated Andrew Benintendi to tie the score at 3-3.

— Young’s big day continued in the fifth inning, when he blasted a three-run, go-ahead homer to left field after a Sandy Leon double and Benintendi intentional walk.

The designated hitter had a field day at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored and five RBIs.

— Benintendi reached base three times on a hit, walk and hit-by-pitch.

— The Red Sox were busy on the basepaths, with Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Benintendi all recording steals.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Here’s Brock Holt and a fan:

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will enjoy an off-day Monday before hitting the road for a two-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays. Chris Sale is scheduled to start Tuesday night against Tampa Bay right-hander Austin Pruitt, with first pitch at Tropicana Field scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

