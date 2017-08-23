Red Sox Wrap: Doug Fister Leads Boston To Win With Impressive Complete Game

Tuesday was a pretty interesting night for Boston sports fans.

Not only did the Boston Celtics make a blockbuster trade by acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaiah Thomas, but the Red Sox also evened their series against the Cleveland Indians with a 9-1 win at Progressive Field after a rain delay.

Doug Fister allowed a leadoff home run, but he was pretty impressive the rest of the way en route to the complete-game win. And his offense lent a helping hand.

The Red Sox improved to 72-53 with the win, while the Indians dropped to 69-55 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Rebound.

And not because of all the basketball talk in Boston. The Red Sox rebounded from Monday night’s tough loss with a big victory against a fellow American League playoff contender.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Sox scored three runs in the seventh inning. That put the game out of reach for the Indians with the way Fister was pitching.

ON THE BUMP

— Fister allowed a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor in the bottom of the first inning, but he was near perfect the rest of the way.

The right-hander faced the minimum from the second inning on, and he only allowed the one earned run on one hit with two walks and hit by pitch with six strikeouts.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Sox wasted no time getting on the board, as Hanley Ramirez knocked in Andrew Benintendi with an RBI single in the top of the first.

— Sandy Leon gave Boston back the lead at 2-1 with a sacrifice fly in the second frame.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. increased the Sox’s lead to 3-1 in the fifth with his 14th home run of the season.

— Boston broke the game open in the seventh with a three-run inning. Two of those runs came on an Eduardo Nunez double, while Benintendi drove in Nunez with a double of his own to make it 6-1. Bradley scored one of the runs on Nunez’s double with an impressive slide, but he injured his thumb and didn’t return to the game.

— Nunez added three more runs in the eighth with a three-run home run, making it 9-1 in favor of Boston.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

In other Boston sports news…

Well, this settles it. Celtics win the trade.https://t.co/ub5nxLWvkh — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) August 23, 2017

Kyrie's father, Drederick, is second-leading scorer in Boston University history. Tried out for Celtics and didn't make the team. — Lee Jenkins (@SI_LeeJenkins) August 23, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their four-game series with the Indians on Wednesday. Left-hander Drew Pomeranz is scheduled to return to the mound to face Corey Kluber. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

