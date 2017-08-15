Red Sox Wrap: Edwin Encarnacion Blasts Two Home Runs As Indians Down Boston

Doug Fister tossed a gem in his last start against the Cleveland Indians, but he didn’t have the same success Monday.

The Boston Red Sox starter didn’t have command of his fastball, and the Indians punished him during their 7-3 win at Fenway Park.

Edwin Encarancion crushed two monster home runs, as Cleveland chased Fister after just 4 1/3 innings of work.

The Red Sox’s offense tried to save Fister, as Rafael Devers (two home runs), Andrew Benintendi (solo home run) and Eduardo Nunez (3-for-5) had big games, but they were unable to come all the way back against Indians starter Trevor Bauer, who allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox fell to 67-51 with the loss, while the Indians improved to 64-52 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Power.

The teams combined for five round-trippers, but Encarnacion’s two two-run blasts dwarfed the Red Sox’s three solo shots.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Encarnacion crushed his second home run of the game in the sixth inning.

The blast swelled Cleveland’s lead to four, and the Red Sox couldn’t muster a comeback against the Indians’ bullpen.

ON THE BUMP

— Fister didn’t have his typical pinpoint control that makes him effective Monday, and he struggled because of it. The veteran allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking four in 4 1/3 innings of work.

The Indians got on the board in the second inning when Roberto Perez chopped a seeing-eye single into left field to score Jay Bruce. Francisco Lindor followed by lacing a two-run single to left, giving Cleveland a three-run edge.

Fister settled down over the next two innings, but the right-hander ran into some trouble in the fifth inning. Jose Ramirez led off the inning with a double to left, and then Encarnacion obliterated a fastball over the Green Monster to give Cleveland a 5-3 edge.

The righty was lifted two batters later with a runner on first and one out.

— Fernando Abad came on in relief of Fister and was able to get out of the inning without allowing any further damage. Abad almost escaped the sixth unscathed, but a two-out error by Devers allowed Ramirez to reach and ended the night for the lefty.

— Heath Hembree came on with two outs and runner on first in the sixth and was greeted by Encarnacion’s second home run of the day, which gave the Indians a four-run lead. The right also pitched a scoreless seventh inning and was lifted with two outs in the eighth inning.

— Brandon Workman recorded the final out of the eighth and worked a scoreless ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Devers trimmed the Indians’ lead to two with a solo home run that landed on top of the Green Monster in the second inning.

— Andrew Benintendi stayed red-hot by hammering a solo home run in the third inning that cut Cleveland’s advantage to 3-2.

— Devers tied the game with his second blast of the game during the fourth inning, this time hammering a pitch over the right field fence. He went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs.

— Nunez went 3-for-5 with three singles.

— Benintendi went 1-for-5 with a home run.

— Mitch Moreland went 1-for-3 with a double.

— Xander Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.

— Mookie Betts, Brock Holt, Christian Vazquez and Jackie Bradley Jr. all went hitless for Boston.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Devers joined another impressive list Monday.

Rafael Devers joins Ted Williams & Tony Conigliaro as the only Red Sox players to homer in consecutive games before age 21 (@EliasSports) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 14, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will begin a two-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Rick Porcello is scheduled to get the start for Boston and will be opposed by Mike Leake for St. Louis. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

