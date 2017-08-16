Red Sox Wrap: Eight-Run Fifth Inning Lifts Boston To Win Vs. Cardinals

A triple play. Plenty of offense. A solid start from Rick Porcello.

Tuesday’s game just about had it all for the Boston Red Sox, as their eight-run fifth inning and Porcello’s quality start were more than enough to secure a 10-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park. Oh, and that doesn’t even include an impressive triple play started by third baseman Rafael Devers.

The Red Sox improve to 68-51 with the win, while the Cardinals drop to 61-58.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Fifth.

It all came down to that one inning thanks to the Red Sox’s offensive outburst.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Speaking of the fifth, scoring eight runs in one inning also was the determining factor.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello turned in another quality start and gave the bullpen some rest by pitching seven innings. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

He ran into some trouble in the sixth when the Cardinals broke through with three runs, two of which came off a Dexter Fowler double, while the other was a result of a Carson Kelly RBI single.

There could have been trouble in the fourth inning, too, when the Cardinals had runners on first and second with no one out, but Devers and Co. turned an impressive triple play to end the threat.

— Joe Kelly allowed a run in the eighth.

— Robby Scott finished things off with a scoreless ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox launched a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning with four straight singles, one of which was a Devers RBI ground ball into left field. Boston even loaded the bases as a result, but it left the inning with a 1-0 lead after Mitch Moreland grounded out to end the threat.

— The score remained at 1-0 until the fifth, when the Sox struck for eight runs to open up a 9-0 advantage over the Cardinals. Jackie Bradley Jr. flew out to start the frame, but the next 10 Boston players reached base before Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi were retired to end the disastrous inning for St. Louis.

Here’s how it went, in order: Eduardo Nunez single, Mookie Betts single, Andrew Benintendi hit by pitch, Hanley Ramirez two-run double, Devers intentional walk, Xander Bogaerts RBI single, Moreland RBI single, Sandy Leon two-run double, Bradley RBI single and Nunez RBI single.

— JBJ walked with the bases loaded in the sixth to give the home squad a 10-3 lead.

UP NEXT

Boston will close out its two-game series against St. Louis on Wednesday. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to take the mound for the Sox opposite right-hander Lance Lynn. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

