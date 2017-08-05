Red Sox Wrap: Mitch Moreland’s Walk-Off Homer Lifts Boston To 3-2 Win

The Boston Red Sox have had a flair for the dramatic of late, and then trend continues Friday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox walked off with a 3-2 win in 11 innings thanks to a walk-off home run from Mitch Moreland to extend their winning streak to four games.

Though he didn’t get the win, Eduardo Rodriguez turned in a strong outing. The left-hander tossed six innings in which he allowed just two runs on four hits to go along with five strikeouts.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 61-49, while the White Sox fall to 41-66.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Battle.

The Red Sox’s pitching staff got into a handful of jams, but it managed to limit the White Sox to just two runs in the extra-inning affair.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Moreland blasted an opposite-field shot to walk the Red Sox off with the win.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez got off to a fine start with a 1-2-3 first inning, and would have posted a perfect frame in the second had it not been for a Xander Bogaerts error. The left-hander wouldn’t allow his first until the third, but the White Sox finally got to Rodriguez in the fourth.

Jose Abreu led off the inning with a double, and Leury Garcia reached base via walk two batters later. Rodriguez nearly left both runners stranded, but Nicky Delmonico flared a two-RBI double off the Green Monster to give Chicago an early edge.

Rodriguez would respond with clean fifth and sixth innings, but with a steep pitch count, the lefty wouldn’t see the seventh.

— Addison Reed followed Rodriguez and tossed a scoreless inning.

— Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts.

— Craig Kimbrel would allow two runners to reach base in the ninth, but managed to post a scoreless frame in a non-save situation.

— Brandon Workman allowed one hit in a scoreless 10th inning.

— Heath Hembree dodged two singles to lead off the 11th and tossed a scoreless inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— White Sox starter Carlos Rodon stymied the Red Sox through innings, but a series of hits in the fifth inning got Boston on the scoreboard.

Rafael Devers kicked things off with a single up the middle, followed by a base knock off the bat of Bogaerts. And with a runner in scoring position, Chris Young smacked the Red Sox’s third consecutive hit in the frame to score Devers and cut Chicago’s lead to 2-1.

After a Christian Vazquez strike out, Jackie Bradley Jr. singled to load the bases. But Boston would come up empty handed after a Mookie Betts ground out and an Andrew Benintendi inning-endings strikeout.

— After squandering a golden opportunity in the fifth inning, the Red Sox wouldn’t waste any time making up for it in the sixth. Eduardo Nunez led off the frame with a colossal shot over the Green Monster to even the score at 2-2.

— Moreland sent Red Sox fans home happy when he lifted a walk-off blast over the Green Monster.

