Red Sox Wrap: Offense Comes Up Big In Boston’s 9-5 Win Over White Sox

All of Wednesday’s rain didn’t wash away the Boston Red Sox’s offense.

In their first game since their dramatic comeback victory over the Cleveland Indians, the Red Sox powered their way to a 9-5 win over the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. And that was good news for right-handed starter Rick Porcello, who struggled through 5 1/3 innings. But Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts and Co. were there to pick him up.

With the win, Boston improved to 60-49, while Chicago dropped to 41-64.

Here’s how this one went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Offense.

Runs were aplenty in this one.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Red Sox turned their two-run advantage into a 9-5 lead with insurance RBI hits off the bats of Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello was spotted a four-run lead heading into the top of the second inning, but the White Sox quickly cut their deficit in half thanks to an RBI single and groundout.

Luckily for Porcello, his teammates scored three more times in the bottom half of the inning, but Chicago made it 7-5 thanks to a Nicky Delmonico three-run home run in the top of the third.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two walks while striking out six over 5 1/3 innings.

— Fernando Abad got the only batter he faced out via strikeout.

— Heath Hembree closed out the sixth with a strikeout.

— Addison Reed pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.

— Matt Barnes also pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth.

— Brandon Workman secured the win with a perfect ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Eduardo Nunez knocked in the first run on an RBI single, and Hanley Ramirez drove in Nunez with a double. Devers then doubled the lead with a two-run home run that he blasted the opposite way.

— Boston continued to hit well in the bottom of the second inning, as it expanded its advantage to 7-2. Betts got things started with a two-run home run of his own, and Ramirez drove in Benintendi on a single.

— Benintendi made it 8-5 Red Sox with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

— Moreland added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Devers continues to make Red Sox history.

Rafael Devers is only the 4th Red Sox player in the last 100 years to homer in at least 3 of his first 8 MLB games (last: Mo Vaughn, 1991). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 3, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their four-game series against the White Sox on Friday night at Fenway Park. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to take the mound for Boston opposite lefty Carlos Rodon. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

