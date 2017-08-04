Red Sox’s 10 Best August Moves Show Boston’s Roster Still Could Change

It’s possible — perhaps even likely — the Boston Red Sox are done making moves now that the July 31 Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline has passed.

After all, executing a deal in August is far more complicated given the hoops teams must jump through as part of the waiver-wire process, and the Red Sox already addressed their most glaring needs with the deadline additions of utility man Eduardo Nunez and reliever Addison Reed and the promotion of third base prospect Rafael Devers.

But let’s not completely rule out the Red Sox tweaking their roster. Boston has made a few notable August transactions over the years, suggesting that Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski still could strike as the club seeks its second straight American League East title.

Of course, moves made after the non-waiver trade deadline — click here for how August trades work — don’t usually involve big names or generate much buzz. It’d be foolish to discredit any move made down the stretch, though, as under-the-radar transactions often look savvy in hindsight.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

Photo above via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images