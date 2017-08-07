Red Sox’s Brock Holt Shuts Down Twitter Troll With Perfect Retort

Brock Holt isn’t a superstar, but his versatile skill set is of great value to the Boston Red Sox.

The ultra-utility man seemingly is capable of playing every position on the diamond, and he provides a left-handed bat with a high contact rate. While you won’t see Holt grabbing headlines on a daily basis, he’s certainly part of the reason why the Red Sox currently own a three-game lead atop the American League East standings.

So when a Twitter troll tried to take a shot at Holt ahead of Boston’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox, the former All-Star put the misinformed fan in their place with a perfect response after the Red Sox finished off a four-game sweep.

Yea but I'm I crud baseball player in the big leagues on a first place team…still pretty good. #wewon — Brock Holt (@BrockStar4Lyf) August 6, 2017

Holt seems to always manage to stay composed and collected on the field, so it’s a bit of a head-scratcher that this person thought he could rattle the six-year MLB veteran via social media.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images