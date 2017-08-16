Red Sox’s Bullpen Big Reason Why Boston Has Been So Successful As Of Late

The Boston Red Sox continue to be one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball, and their bullpen has been a big reason why.

The Sox’s relievers hold a 3-1 record with a 3.25 ERA in 36 innings since August began, and they are near the top in team ERA, too. Sure, there have been some hiccups along the way, but for the most part, Boston’s bullpen has been a huge asset.

Hear more about the bullpen from Boston manager John Farrell in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images