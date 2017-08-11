Red Sox’s Bullpen Has Best ERA In MLB Thanks To Strong Recent Stretch

When it comes to the bullpen, the Boston Red Sox have been one of the best in Major League Baseball this season.

The Sox’s 2.90 bullpen ERA is the best in baseball heading into Friday night’s game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. And those numbers have been even more impressive over the bullpen’s last 18 innings, as relievers have combined to allow zero runs over that stretch.

Hear more about Boston’s bullpen from NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images