Red Sox’s Infield Versatility Allows Dustin Pedroia To Get Time At DH

The Boston Red Sox activated Dustin Pedroia from the 10-day disabled list before Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Pedroia had been on the DL with left knee soreness, and he’ll return to the Red Sox’s lineup as the designated hitter on Tuesday before possibly taking the field Wednesday.

Red Sox manager John Farrell lauded Boston’s ability to deploy multiple players at three of the infield positions, which will allow Pedroia to be in the lineup as the DH more than he normally would.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images