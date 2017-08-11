Red Sox’s John Farrell Delivers Latest News On Dustin Pedroia’s Knee

Dustin Pedroia’s comeback attempt appears to have hit a speed bump.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman came off the disabled list earlier this week and started a game at designated hitter. However, he’s out of the starting lineup for the second straight night Friday due to more issues with his knee, which was the reason why he went to the DL in the first place.

Hear what Farrell had to say about Pedroia’s injury and what steps could be taken next in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images