Red Sox’s Pitching Rotation Sets Up Well For Weekend Series Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have a big series in New York against the Yankees this weekend, and they will have some of their top starters on the mound for the three-game set.

Chris Sale is scheduled to take the mound in the final game Sunday night, while 11-win Drew Pomeranz is set to start Saturday night. And Eduardo Rodriguez will kick things off Friday night at Yankee Stadium against Jaime Garcia.

Hear more about the upcoming pitching matchups for the series in the video from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images