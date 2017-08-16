Reds’ Joey Votto Once Again Denies Cubs Fans, Guns Ball Out Of Wrigley

If you plan on watching the Cincinnati Reds on the road, and you’d like to go home with a foul ball, we suggest not sitting on the first base line.

That’s because Reds first baseman Joey Votto will straight up ignore you, and launch the ball where almost no one can get their hands on it.

During a game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, Votto fielded a foul ball and, instead of tossing it into the front row like most players would, rocketed the sucker into the upper deck at Wrigley Field. He pulled the same stunt Tuesday night, but this time he threw it much farther.

Here’s the first attempt:

Joey: Let's find a Reds fan to give this to.

Inner Joey: THROW IT OUT OF THE STADIUM pic.twitter.com/HUnDw7owHI — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 15, 2017

And the mulligan:

Tonight Joey Votto decided to throw a foul ball over the roof pic.twitter.com/v1CHlcEN46 — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) August 16, 2017

Hey, when you’re 20 games under .500, you have to do something to keep things interesting.

As long as Votto keeps doing what he’s doing at the plate, he can do whatever he wants in the field. The 33-year-old is in the midst of another outstanding season, batting .316 with 31 home runs and 83 runs batted in. His .448 on-base percentage, 1.048 OPS and 98 walks are the best in MLB.

The Reds play the Cubs again on Wednesday and Thursday, so Votto likely will get a few more chances to finally send a ball out of Wrigley entirely.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images