Redskins Loved Quoting ‘Talladega Nights’ During Dale Earnhardt Jr. Visit

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is an avid football fan, but his beloved Washington Redskins apparently don’t follow NASCAR as closely as he follows the NFL.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and linebacker Will Compton compensated for their unfamiliarity with the sport Wednesday by breaking out quotes from “Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby” whenever they had the chance.

Earnhardt stopped by the Redskins’ training camp Wednesday, but before he did, the team met him at Richmond Raceway to get their first taste of stock car racing. And the entire time they were there, they wouldn’t stop quoting the 2006 Will Ferrell movie.

These guys are full of "Talladega Nights" references today 😂 pic.twitter.com/TuxOLCfKHH — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) August 8, 2017

Even after cornerback Joshua Norman went for a ride with NASCAR’s most popular driver, his initial reaction wasn’t about how many people would kill to do what he just had. The first words out of his mouth were, “Man that was fun. I’m jacked up and ready for practice now!”

Earnhardt probably would have preferred if Norman had directly quoted the line “I’m all jacked up on Mountain Dew,” since it mentions one of his main sponsors. But he probably let it slide since Norman isn’t used to the corporate games that racing drivers have to play.