The Boston Red Sox’s offense came through in a big way Tuesday night.

The Sox turned a close game into a blowout with an eight-run fifth inning, which lifted Boston to a commanding 10-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.

Hear more about Boston’s big fifth inning from NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images