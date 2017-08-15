Rick Porcello Aims For Third Straight Win As Red Sox Host Cardinals

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello has gone through and up-and-down 2017 season, but the reigning American League Cy Young winner takes a two-game win streak into Tuesday’s start against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He’ll be opposed by Cardinals right-hander Mike Leake, who has struggled with a 7-10 record and a 3.38 ERA this campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images