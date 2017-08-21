Rick Porcello Praises ‘Phenomenal Job’ By Red Sox Offense In Win Vs. Yankees

Rick Porcello gave up just one earned run over six innings against the New York Yankees on Sunday to pick up his fourth straight win.

But the Boston Red Sox starter gave plenty of praise to his offense after the game. The Sox scored five runs for the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, and they were able to get to the Yankees bullpen by the sixth inning.

