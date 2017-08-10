Rick Porcello Shuts Down Powerful Rays Lineup During Red Sox’s 8-2 Win

Rick Porcello turned in one of his best outings of his season Wednesday during the Boston Red Sox’s 8-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Porcello pitched six-plus innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out seven against a dangerous Rays lineup.

Tampa Bay sports a lineup that includes star third baseman Evan Longoria, power-hitting slugger Logan Morrison and All-Star Corey Dickerson, but the reigning American League Cy Young winner was able to shut them down to help Boston pick up its eighth consecutive win.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images